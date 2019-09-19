Sanwo-Olu To Gift 20k To 315 Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has handed out N20,000 to each of the 315 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa on Wednesday.

The second batch of Nigerians were evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 7.21p.m aboard an Air Peace B777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWI.

The token was presented to the returnees by Jermaine Sanwo-Olu on behalf of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking with newsmen at the airport, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that the returnees would be profiled according to their states and local governments so as to reintegrate them.

Abike also revealed that aside the money was given to them to help them return to their respective states, there was also a medical team on ground should there be a need for it.