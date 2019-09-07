SARS Should Arrest Christians Praying For Their Enemies To Die: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has charged the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to arrest Christians who pray for their enemies to die.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

The controversial OAP expressed that praying for enemies to die should be classified as a suicide.

Also Read: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Dies After Fasting For 30 Days

The OAP expressed that Christians who pray that their enemies to die by fire should be charged with attempted suicide.

The leader of Free the Sheeple church is known for shaking the religious table, and this right here is another table shaking statement.

See his post below:

What do you think about this advice?

 

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, SARS
0

You may also like

BTS Photos Of Praiz’s ‘Sisi’ Video Featuring Wizkid

Yvonne Jegede Praises Husband As They Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

‘Potato Potahto’ premieres in Nigeria

Amber Heard Files For Divorce From Johnny Depp

I’m Too Busy – Roman Goddess Has NO Time for Honyemoon

Arrest warrant has been issued for Harvey Weinstein first public accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

MBGN 2017 Winner Ugochi M. Ihezue Dazzles In New Pictures

Comedian, Mr Jollof Celebrates Wizkid As His Father

Here is the bizarre moment, church members in Ghana confessed their s3xual sins in public, reveal how many men and women they have slept with (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *