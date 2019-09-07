SARS Should Arrest Christians Praying For Their Enemies To Die: Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has charged the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to arrest Christians who pray for their enemies to die.

The controversial OAP expressed that praying for enemies to die should be classified as a suicide.

The OAP expressed that Christians who pray that their enemies to die by fire should be charged with attempted suicide.

The leader of Free the Sheeple church is known for shaking the religious table, and this right here is another table shaking statement.

See his post below:

