See Beautiful Photos Of Linda Ikeji Rocking Denim Jeans Outfit

by Michael
Linda Ikeji
Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji, popular Nigerian blogger seems to be having the time of her life.

After recently celebrating her son’s birthday and hers as well, the blogger is definitely enjoying her vacation in the beautiful Dubai.

READ ALSO – Nigerians Knock Linda Ikeji For Trying To Posting Fake News

In her recent Instagram post, she is serving us looks in Denim Jeans and her caption just expresses how much she is in love with her body and what she is wearing.

She stuns in denim two-piece outfit looking super gorgeous. She shared the gorgeous photos with the caption:

‘Let’s be sincere, My body was made for jeans’

See The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram

Let's be sincere! My body was made for jeans! 😍😍

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

Tags from the story
Dubia Photos, linda ikeji
0

You may also like

British pop star George Michael dies at 53

G-Worldwide drags Kiss Daniel to court

EbonyLife TV To Debut The African Version Of Desperate Housewives In 2014

The Real Omo Baba Olowo: See The Luxurious And Lovely Professional Photos From Goodluck’s Daughter’s Wedding

Blac Chyna’s 18 Year Old Boyfriend Grabs Her Bum While On Shopping

Super Eagles Captain Mikel Obi Celebrates Twin Daughters Two Years Birthday

CeeC reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe Denies Having Beef With DJ Cuppy

‘I don’t have any issues with Osita’ – Chinedu Ikedezie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *