See Childhood Picture Of Mayorkun And His Siblings

by Olayemi Oladotun

Toyin Adewale, a popular Nollywood actress and mother of DMW act, Mayorkun took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her children when they were younger.

Toyin Adewale
Nollywood Actress, Toyin Adewale, and son, Mayorkun

The actress who clocked fifty years some months ago posted a picture of Mayorkun and his two other siblings in  native attires.

The actress appreciated God for keeping her family until this time. Reacting to the flashback picture, Mayorkun who is working on releasing an album exclaimed.

