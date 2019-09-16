See Excahnge Between Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Zlatan Ibile’s Fan

A Twitter user @Nigeriano_ has shared the screenshot of how Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a popular Swedish footballer, responded to a question he asked him as regards if he has ever heard of Zlatan Ibile, a popular Nigerian singer.

Ibrahimovic while responding to question was as self-praising as ever as he said ”there can only be one Zlatan.

Naira Marley, a close friend of Zlatan Ibile, recently said that it is too late for there to be only one Zlatan adding that he already has a friend named Zlatan.

See screenshot below: