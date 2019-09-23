See Hilarious Photoshopped Picture Of Zlatan, Naira Marley, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Others As Ladies

Hilarious photoshopped picture of Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Bobrisky And Tekno as ladies is currently trending online.

The photo was taken from music cover, of Tiwa Savage’s 49-99, her recent project titled ‘The Shift’ which was released in the penultimate week.

This has also caused an online debate on which celebrity is the finest among them.

Some fans have argued that popular indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile is the finest.

What’s your opinion?

See the photo below: