See How Cee-C Slayed It To Bam Bam And Teddy A’s Wedding

by Eyitemi
Cee-C stepping out for the wedding
Cee-C stepping out for the wedding

Cynthia Nwadiora, a former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, who is more known as Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to share with her fans how she is slaying it to the wedding on Teddy A and Bam Bam, former housemates, which is slated for Saturday, 7th September.

The duo of Teddy A and Bam Bam had their pre-wedding party on Friday, 6th September.

See what she posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Because #bamteddy2019 said we should give you 😋 • • • Outfit: @ericamoorebrand Makeup: @bare2beauty

A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official) on Sep 7, 2019 at 6:10am PDT

