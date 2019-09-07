See How Cee-C Slayed It To Bam Bam And Teddy A’s Wedding

Cynthia Nwadiora, a former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, who is more known as Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to share with her fans how she is slaying it to the wedding on Teddy A and Bam Bam, former housemates, which is slated for Saturday, 7th September.
The duo of Teddy A and Bam Bam had their pre-wedding party on Friday, 6th September.
See what she posted below:
View this post on Instagram
Because #bamteddy2019 said we should give you 😋 • • • Outfit: @ericamoorebrand Makeup: @bare2beauty