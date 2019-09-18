See Photos From Linda Ikeji’s Son’s Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
Linda Ikeji and son
Linda Ikeji and son

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji has taken to social media to share photos from her son Jayce’s first birthday, yesterday.

The birthday was held in Dubai and Linda had many celebrities, family and friends in attendance.

Linda had penned a sweet birthday message for her son which read thus;

“My heart, my whole life, the light in my life and the one who has given my life purpose and a whole new meaning, is one today!

“I’m completely overwhelmed. Don’t know what to say other than to say I love you more than life itself. I prayed for you and I thank God every day for answering my prayers and bringing you into my life. .

“Happy birthday my son, my life, my world! ❤ Jayce is one!”

