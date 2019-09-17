See Stunning Looks Of BamBam From Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz

by Michael
BamBam From Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz
Ex-BBNaija Housemate BamBam

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate BamBam was well ready to rock the Delphino Picnic with Fayrouz in Abuja. Tagged “nature meets natural”, different looks came through and as expected BamBam didn’t fall short of delivering. It was a breath of fresh air to see former BBNaija housemate, BamBam bring the theme to life, literally.

READ ALSO – BamBam Shares More Photos From Her Wedding Ceremony In Ogun

The Big Brother Naija 2018 star lit up the arena with her attention-snatching ensemble.

BamBam who recently said “I do” to the love of her life, Teddy A, was original in her stunning dress which blended into the theme of the Delphino Picnic perfectly.

With outfit made by Lady Beellionaire Luxury, makeup by Chiniella Beauty and the perfect hair to fit the occasion by Evi Hair World, BamBam was a sight to behold.

See Photos Here

BamBam From Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz
BamBam Serving Happy Face Smile

BamBam From Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz

Stunning! BamBam Nails Look To Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz!

Stunning! BamBam Nails Look To Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz!

 

Tags from the story
Bambam, Fayrouz, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Beautiful photos from the wedding of twin sisters in Lagos

Timbaland Suing Insurers Over The Loss of His $1.8 Million Watch

Timbaland Suing Insurers Over The Loss of His $1.8 Million Watch

Reality star VS Royalty: Kim Kardashian & Kate Middleton May Give Birth The Same Day

Voluptuous Liberian model flaunts figure and reveals how she got her banging body, but no one believes her (Photos)

Doctor Warns Mariah Carey On Her Extreme Weight Gain[PHOTOS]

Music: Efe – Somebody (You need to listen to this)

Happy Birthday Cobhams Asuquo!!!

Photos: Kaffy Teaches Ciara “Kukere”, “Shakitibobo” Dances Onstage At #LLAM3

Big Brother Naija 2018: K. Brule Speaks Out About Being Evicted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *