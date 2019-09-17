See Stunning Looks Of BamBam From Delphino Picnic With Fayrouz

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate BamBam was well ready to rock the Delphino Picnic with Fayrouz in Abuja. Tagged “nature meets natural”, different looks came through and as expected BamBam didn’t fall short of delivering. It was a breath of fresh air to see former BBNaija housemate, BamBam bring the theme to life, literally.

The Big Brother Naija 2018 star lit up the arena with her attention-snatching ensemble.

BamBam who recently said “I do” to the love of her life, Teddy A, was original in her stunning dress which blended into the theme of the Delphino Picnic perfectly.

With outfit made by Lady Beellionaire Luxury, makeup by Chiniella Beauty and the perfect hair to fit the occasion by Evi Hair World, BamBam was a sight to behold.

See Photos Here