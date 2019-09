2018 Big Brother Naija housemates Bam Bam and her beau Teddy A are set to walk down the aisle.

This news was preceded with BamBam being pregnant, following a video of her at Toyin Aimakhu’s baby shower showing her with what looked like a baby bump.

A new video has now surfaced showing Teddy A having fun with his friends at his bachelor eve party that was held last night.

Watch the video below;