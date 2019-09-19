See What Diane, Elozonam Were Caught Doing In HOH Room (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam and Diane have once again given their fans something to talk about with what they were caught doing in the Head Of House room.

Information Nigeria recalls the Elozonam, on Monday, won the Head of House challenge and he decided to share the luxurious HOH bedroom with his love interest, Diane.

The duo, who are yet to make their relationship official, were seen dancing closely against each other with the female housemate whining and grinding her waist against a very much interested Elozonam.

Watch the video below: