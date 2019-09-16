See What Tacha Did After Khafi’s Eviction From Big Brother Naija House

Tacha, one of the most talked-about housemates of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition is always a delight to watch.

On Sunday’s eviction show, she left viewers and fans surprised after Khafi was evicted.

Khafi’s eviction left ten housemates battling for the grand prize of N60m.

Following her eviction, Tacha, who does not hug or show affection to fellow housemates, opened her arms to Khafi before she left the house.

She also took a paper with Khafi’s name on it and pasted it on her bed as a sign of friendship.

Recall that Mike had days ago caused reactions on social media after he claimed Tacha has body odour.