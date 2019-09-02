Segalink Is Inciting Hate Towards Homosexuals: Bisi Alimi Fires Segalinks

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular gay right activist, Bisi Alimi has slammed human right activist, Segalink and called him names for a tweet which has been described as transphobic.

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi and Segalink

The gay rights activist expressed disappointment that Segalink, who is a known human rights activist will make such a statement, so he slammed him for making such hate inciting comment.

Also Read: How Homosexuality Started In Africa – Jidenna (Video)

He tweeted:

The gay rights activist also took to his Instagram page to describe him as ‘homophobic, transphobic  and a piece of shit.’

See his post below:

 

Tags from the story
Bisi Alimi, Homophobia, Segalink, Transphobic
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22ND November

Mavins Boss, Don Jazzy Blasts Troll Hating On Rema

INEC To Ban Phones During Osun Election

Reno Omokri

Reject anyone who uses the #10yearChallenge to show a bleaching transformation

[TRANSFER RUMOUR]: Neymar Jnr. Agrees 5-Year Deal With Barcelona

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

APC endorse Ahmed Lawan for Senate President

Naira exchanges at N366/dollar

Crowd Violence Mars Czech Vs Croatia Match

Video: Nigerian Men Living Abroad React After Mistakenly Taking A Transgender Woman Home For Sex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *