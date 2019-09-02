Segalink Is Inciting Hate Towards Homosexuals: Bisi Alimi Fires Segalinks

Popular gay right activist, Bisi Alimi has slammed human right activist, Segalink and called him names for a tweet which has been described as transphobic.

The gay rights activist expressed disappointment that Segalink, who is a known human rights activist will make such a statement, so he slammed him for making such hate inciting comment.

He tweeted:

Segalink is a dangerous man, forget what he says he is. If with his followers and traction on social media he can tweet this. This is nothing but an incitement of hate towards already marginalised Trans group in #Nigeria https://t.co/06JiYTDHk4 — #RevolutionNow in #Nigeria! (@bisialimi) September 2, 2019

The gay rights activist also took to his Instagram page to describe him as ‘homophobic, transphobic and a piece of shit.’

See his post below: