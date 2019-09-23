Segun Ogungbe’s Two Wives Shower Praises On Their Family

Omowunmi Ajiboye and Atinuke, wives of popular Yoruba actor, Segun Ogungbe have shared a series of post via Instagram praising their large family.

The wives took to their different accounts on the photo-sharing platform to share photos of them with their husband from an outing they had penultimate week.

Information Nigeria recalls there were rumors that the actor, who followed the footsteps of his uncle, late actor and filmmaker, Akin Ogungbe known for having 20 wives and 50 children, reportedly impregnated his wife’s ‘best friend’, Omowunmi, in 2015 when she was an upcoming actress, training at Segun’s film school.

However, the filmmaker debunked the report in an interview with Punch Newspaper saying,

“My wives did not know each other before I got married, I have a peaceful household. God has blessed me with wives that understand each other. It is only God that can help a man have a peaceful home. However, for those who think that I would have about 20 wives like my uncle; all I have to say is that they should mind their business,”

Omowunm Ajiboye shared a photo with the words:

“ Family is golden ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @segunogungbe_ @atinukeogungbe @yinkaadeniji231 good night guy’s and a sweet dreams”

While Atinuke Ogungbe captioned her post:

“I love family so much”

See their full post below: