Serial Killer: How I Killed 16 Okada Riders For Spiritual And Ritual Purpose

by Valerie Oke
Suspect in handcuffs
A suspect

A 30-year-old suspect, Iorwuese Kpila, suspected serial killer in Benue State has made a shocking confession of how he killed 16 persons for ritual and supernatural powers.

According to the suspect who was paraded on Friday alongside six other members of his gang by the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mukaddas Garba, his victims were buried in mass graves.

The suspects were paraded before journalists at the Benue State Police headquarters in Makurdi by the state Commissioner of Police Mukaddas Garba.

Kpila said he planted cassava on the mass graves as a decoy. The suspects said they lured their victims who are mostly commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada and killed them.

He said: “We would tell Okada riders to drop us at a certain location and immediately we reached there, me and my gang members would grab the victim and strangulate him with a rope. We would dig a grave, bury him and plant cassava on top of the grave, thereafter sell the motorcycle.’’

He claimed that a spirit is known as ‘Queen’ told him to kill 18 persons to acquire supernatural powers ’to appear and disappear.’

He added: ‘’My father was a native doctor, I have four wives but they left me with their children

He disclosed that he had operated for three months only, although some of the bodies exhumed appeared to have been buried for more than a year.

CP Garba urged members of the public to feel free to offer his command genuine information about criminals and their activities in the state.

