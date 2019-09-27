Seun Kuti Hits Tinubu Over Sowore’s Arrest, Detention

by Temitope Alabi
seun kuti
Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has slammed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the arrest of former presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore.

While speaking to Linda Ikeji TV’s Seun said: “It is a shame that an administration with Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will lock somebody up when he’s the leader of that party that is ruling, for saying Revolution Now, knowing the history of NADECO, the role that he played, and where we all came from, from 1993 till date, I think it was a bit harsh.”

He added: “The only thing I told Sowore was that he needed a bit more time to take people along. You can’t do revolution on the people’s behalf. You have to do your revolution with the people.”

Watch below.

Tags from the story
Asiwaju Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, Seun Kuti
