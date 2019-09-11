Sex Addict, Orgy, Threesome…BBNaija Housemates Open Up About Their Sexual Secrets

The 2019 big brother Nigeria housemates let out the cat out of their bags about their past while playing a game during the show on Wednesday, 11th September.
Below are some of the highlights from their revelations today;
Mercy: Only my vibrator makes me cum
Khafi: Was addicted to sex at a point –
Tacha: Used to date a pastor’s son, Always hid when visiting their house
Mercy: Have been taking care of herself, school and family since the age of 18.
Tacha: Made my first million at 22 –
Khafi: I have been celibate for 8 years –
Elozon sex with 3 different women in one day because I was going through a bad breakup
Diane: Have crazy, weird, sexual fantasies, but haven’t had sex
Frodd: Slept with two sisters together
Frodd: I made love for the first time at the age of 22
Elozonam: I lost my virginity at 19 and I was wearing two condoms
Frodd: I watched my first porn at the age of 12, and I ‘came’ without being touched
Seyi: Lost my virginity to an older lady –
Omashola: Once had an orgy with 5 women
Frodd: Watched his 1st porn at the age of 12
Mike: First tattoo at 16
Elozonam: Developed a fear of flights
Frodd: Used to be so angry he’ll beat up anyone.
Seyi: First display of anger was in primary school, stabbed a classmate with a compass
Ike: Once threatened a debtor with a picture of him at the debtor’s mother’s home holding a gun
Frodd: Once drove from Ikeja to Yaba in 5 MINUTES
Elo: He struggles with his faith as a Christian
Seyi: Had sex with one sister and took the other one to an incomplete building to finish off
Mike: I was baptized last year
Mercy: I came into this house with my vibrator
Frodd: Doesn’t go to church on Sunday, prefers service at home
Omashola: First sex was with a virgin. Though acted like a pro but had no idea what he was doing
Seyi: Walked in on his friend banging his girlfriend and revenged by banging her friends and cousin
Omashola: Has been smoking for 20-years straight before this house
Khafi: Suicidal first year of University
Seyi: Tried to kill himself in SS1
Cindy: Had her first kiss at 20
Tacha: Fell for two brothers and had a difficult time picking one to be with.
Omashola: He had a more wet dream in the house than he has ever had in his entire life
Tacha: First sex was so boring and it lasted 30minute. She only did it out of pressure