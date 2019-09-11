Sex Addict, Orgy, Threesome…BBNaija Housemates Open Up About Their Sexual Secrets

by Valerie Oke
The 2019 big brother Nigeria housemates let out the cat out of their bags about their past while playing a game during the show on Wednesday, 11th September.

Below are some of the highlights from their revelations today;

Mercy: Only my vibrator makes me cum

Khafi: Was addicted to sex at a point –

Tacha: Used to date a pastor’s son, Always hid when visiting their house

Mercy: Have been taking care of herself, school and family since the age of 18.

Tacha: Made my first million at 22 –

Khafi: I have been celibate for 8 years –

Elozon sex with 3 different women in one day because I was going through a bad breakup

Diane: Have crazy, weird, sexual fantasies, but haven’t had sex

Frodd: Slept with two sisters together

Frodd: I made love for the first time at the age of 22

Elozonam: I lost my virginity at 19 and I was wearing two condoms

Frodd: I watched my first porn at the age of 12, and I ‘came’ without being touched

Seyi: Lost my virginity to an older lady –

Omashola: Once had an orgy with 5 women

Frodd: Watched his 1st porn at the age of 12

Mike: First tattoo at 16

Elozonam: Developed a fear of flights

Frodd: Used to be so angry he’ll beat up anyone.

Seyi: First display of anger was in primary school, stabbed a classmate with a compass

Ike: Once threatened a debtor with a picture of him at the debtor’s mother’s home holding a gun

Frodd: Once drove from Ikeja to Yaba in 5 MINUTES

Elo: He struggles with his faith as a Christian

Seyi: Had sex with one sister and took the other one to an incomplete building to finish off

Mike: I was baptized last year

Mercy: I came into this house with my vibrator

Frodd: Doesn’t go to church on Sunday, prefers service at home

Omashola: First sex was with a virgin. Though acted like a pro but had no idea what he was doing

Seyi: Walked in on his friend banging his girlfriend and revenged by banging her friends and cousin

Omashola: Has been smoking for 20-years straight before this house

Khafi: Suicidal first year of University

Seyi: Tried to kill himself in SS1

Cindy: Had her first kiss at 20

Tacha: Fell for two brothers and had a difficult time picking one to be with.

Omashola: He had a more wet dream in the house than he has ever had in his entire life

Tacha: First sex was so boring and it lasted 30minute. She only did it out of pressure

