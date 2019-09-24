Sex-For-Marks: Lecturer, HOD Allegedly Prevent Female Student From Graduating

by Eyitemi
uniport
uniport

A Twitter user @TheBrotherUno has cried out to the public for help while alleging that a lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt and Head of Department are colluding to prevent a 22-year-old final year student from graduating except she offers them sex.

Read Also: Uniport final year student, Blessing Igoni dies in a fatal bike accident

According to the user, the varsity teachers have started giving her missing script and the lady in question is scared.

His words:

I’m really angry AF. A 22-year-old trying to graduate, the lecturer wants to sleep with her in order for her to pass. The lecturer and HOD are colluding. Please if you can help DM me. She’s in Uniport in her final year and she’s likely gonna have an extra year if nothing is done.

“He’s giving her missing script already. Babe is scared, says she doesn’t want anymore wahala. That she’s just gonna do the extra year. This kinda shit breaks my heart.”

See what he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
Sex for marks, uniport
0

You may also like

20 Stations Shut in Lagos after Selling Petrol for More than N97

Ojukwu Buried In Nnewi

NLC Wants Buhari To Increase Minimum Wage To N90,000

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Why Some Newspapers Are Yet To Receive Compensation Payment – NPAN

Chrisland School Supervisor Denies Defiling A 2-year-old Pupil As He Is Reprimanded In Kirikiri Prison

President Buhari, Fashola, Kachikwu, Others Leave For Abu Dhabi Tomorrow

Nigerians Will Soon Enjoy Uninterrupted Electricity Supply – Elumelu

Yahoo boy paraded for stealing from friend in Lagos

Boko Haram Frees 40 Members From Damaturu Prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *