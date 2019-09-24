Sex-For-Marks: Lecturer, HOD Allegedly Prevent Female Student From Graduating

A Twitter user @TheBrotherUno has cried out to the public for help while alleging that a lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt and Head of Department are colluding to prevent a 22-year-old final year student from graduating except she offers them sex.

According to the user, the varsity teachers have started giving her missing script and the lady in question is scared.

His words:

I’m really angry AF. A 22-year-old trying to graduate, the lecturer wants to sleep with her in order for her to pass. The lecturer and HOD are colluding. Please if you can help DM me. She’s in Uniport in her final year and she’s likely gonna have an extra year if nothing is done.

“He’s giving her missing script already. Babe is scared, says she doesn’t want anymore wahala. That she’s just gonna do the extra year. This kinda shit breaks my heart.”

See what he tweeted below: