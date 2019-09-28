Sex Therapist, Jaruma To Donate N50 Million To Tacha (Video)

Popular sex therapist, Jaruma has promised to donate a whopping sum of N50 million to disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.
The controversial housemate was disqualified for physically assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy on Friday.
Reacting to this, the sex therapist appealed to Nigerians to forgive the reality star as she promised to donate the huge amount to the disqualified housemate to build her brand.
#Video…….. Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home ❤️ U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand ❤️ . Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us . Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds 🙏