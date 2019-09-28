Sex Therapist, Jaruma To Donate N50 Million To Tacha (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular sex therapist, Jaruma has promised to donate a whopping sum of N50 million to disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Jaruma and Tacha
Nigerian sex therapist Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

The controversial housemate was disqualified for physically assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy on Friday.

Reacting to this, the sex therapist appealed to Nigerians to forgive the reality star as she promised to donate the huge amount to the disqualified housemate to build her brand.

Watch the video below:

