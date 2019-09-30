Seyi Law Celebrates His Daughter As She Turns 3

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwaloluwa
Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has taken to social media to celebrate the 3rd year birthday of his daughter, Tiwaloluwa.

Taking to his IG page, the proud dad, shared beautiful images of his daughter and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

‘Happy Birthday to the most beautiful daughter on earth. The first of my loin and the strength of my joy. She is the first of my many gifts. Tiwaloluwa, my little girl and my blessing. May your days on earth continue to be joy to every being you meet’ he wrote.

See more photos below;

