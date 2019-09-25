Shatta Bandle An Inspiration To Other Dwarfs

Ghanaian Dwarf Shatta Bandle is undoubtedly a name we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

The amazing part of it is that he is not one to shy away from the camera as he seems to be enjoying every bit of fame and attention that is following his name and size.

The funny-looking midget is currently enjoying the love and attention that is showered on him by Nigerians as he arrived in the country a week ago.

The whole attention started when the Bandle expressed that he was richer than Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote.

READ ALSO – Paul Okoye Releases Trailer For Upcoming Music Video Featuring Shatta Bandle

In that light, Shatta Bandle has received a lot of recognition and attention from actors and musicians alike. He has also had the opportunity to be interviewed and the hilarious Shatta Bandle didn’t disappoint.

However, Shatta Bandle is having the time of his life and he may just be Africa’s Most popular dwarf and definitely an inspiration for other dwarfs and people living with one deformity or the other.