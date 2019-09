Popular Ghanian dwarf, Shatta Bandle has taken to his Instagram page to show off the new ride he got for his bouncer.

A lot of people have been questioning the self-acclaimed African richest man on the whereabouts of his bouncer.

Also Read: “I Cannot Date Shatta Bandle, He’s Not My Taste” – Ghanaian Actress (Video)

The dwarf revealed that he sent his bouncer to the gym to bounce his enemies better.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3CFsVlAugu/?igshid=6b6tco76sqxv