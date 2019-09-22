Shatta Bandle Storms Lagos Event With Heavily Armed Policemen (Video)

‍After receiving a presidential welcome to Nigeria, popular Ghanaian Dwarf, Shatta Bandle stormed a party in Lagos, guarded by heavily armed mobile policemen.

In the now viral video, the self acclaimed Africa’s richest man was seen donning a black agbada with a walking stick while being ushered into a Toyota 4 wheel car which was waiting for him.

Information Nigeria recalls the young man, who goes by the moniker, Young Rich Nigga played the lead role in the visuals to Paul Okoye’s latest hit, Audio Money.

Watch the video below: