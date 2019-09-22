She Purposely Ate Suya, Left Pepper In Her Mouth To Give Me Head: Man Shares Terrible Oral Sex Experience

Popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who contacted him with the story of how a lady once ate suya on purpose and left the pepper in her mouth before going on to give him head.

Narrating his ordeal, he revealed that his penis hole became sore as a result of the pepper which was deposited in the lady’s mouth.

Read Also: Nigerian Life Coach Shares Bible Verse That Supports Oral Sex

He further added that he then got angry and gave the lady a dirty slap.

Read the full story below: