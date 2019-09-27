Shehu Sani Not Qualified To Be Employed By Kaduna Civil Service: El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has taken a massive dig at former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani on twitter.

The former lawmaker queried the rumours going around that Kaduna State had paid its workers the new minimum wage.

This didn’t sit well with a Twitter user who appealed to the governor to pay the former lawmaker the new minimum wage.

Hilariously, the governor raised doubts about the qualifications of the former Kaduna lawmaker to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.

See his tweet below: