Singer, Joeboy Appeals For Solution On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast rising singer, Joeboy has joined others Nigerians in condemning the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

A lot of Nigerians have taken to social media to blast south Africans for the attacks on Nigerians.

The ‘baby’ crooner appealed to Africans to desist from fighting each other as he expressed his sadness.

He also appealed to the Federal government to find a lasting solution to the problem.

He tweeted:

