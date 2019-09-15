Singer, Mr 2Kay Shows Support For BBNaija Housemate,Tacha

by Temitope Alabi
Mr 2Kay
Mr 2Kay

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr 2kay has shown just how supportive he is of 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha.

The Port-Harcourt based singer has taken to his IG page to share a photo of himself rocking a shirt customised with ‘body odour.’

The singer came under massive attack from former BBNaija star and ex-girlfriend, Gifty for defending the controversial housemate after Tacha was reported to have a body odour by another housemate.

