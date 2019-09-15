Singer, Mr 2Kay Shows Support For BBNaija Housemate,Tacha

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr 2kay has shown just how supportive he is of 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha.

The Port-Harcourt based singer has taken to his IG page to share a photo of himself rocking a shirt customised with ‘body odour.’

The singer came under massive attack from former BBNaija star and ex-girlfriend, Gifty for defending the controversial housemate after Tacha was reported to have a body odour by another housemate.

Check out his post below;