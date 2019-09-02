Sir Dee Bows Out Of Big Brother Naija House

Sir Dee is the fourteenth housemate to leave the house after the Veto Power Holder, Ike failed to save him.

Viewers had blasted him for ass-kissing and following the gangsta about after he had won the title.

It, however, worked for him when Diane was the VPH in which she saved him and replaced him with Joe.

Now, he is back on the streets of Lagos along with Esther.

This didn’t go down will Frodd who broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, Jidenna surprised the housemate by stopping by at the house.

The singer showed up in the house and just as he walked in with Ebuka, the housemates were told to freeze.

See the photo below: