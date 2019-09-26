‘Sit Down And Enjoy Sharing’ – Huddah Monroe Tells Women Hoarding Their Rich Boyfriends

by Temitope Alabi
Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Former Big Brother housemate Huddah Monroe has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice for women with rich boyfriends.

According to her, women dating wealthy men need to understand that they will have to share their men as it is not possible that they will be the only ones enjoying him.

Read Also: There Is No Wealthy Man For One Woman; If Your Man Is Wealthy, Believe Me I Know Him – Huddah Monroe

In her words: “If your man is wealthy believe me I know him. Stop stressing yourselves checking my page religiously. There’s no wealthy man for one woman! Sit down and enjoy sharing! He’s ours!”4

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe
Tags from the story
Huddah Monroe
0

You may also like

The truck

Tekno Responsible For Conveying Unclad Girls In A Transparent Truck In Lekki – Tunde Ednut

Davido Travels To Osun To Inspect His Dad’s University, Calls Him A Great Man

Reno Omokri reacts to the death of Binyavanga Wainaina, says its a teachable moment for LGBTQ supporters

Reno Omokri reacts to the death of Binyavanga Wainaina, says its a teachable moment for LGBTQ supporters

Wizkid’s first baby mama Ogudu Shola calls him a toxic parent?

Ajax vs Tottenham: ”This Football of a thing can give someone Heart Failure!” – Burna Boy

Suspected thief jumps to death

Checkout New Photos Of Actor, Sadiq Daba Back From UK After Battle With Leukemia

Wife Of Billionaire, Dabota Lawson Shares Stunning Holiday Photos

Anambra businessman surprises staff with brand new Lexus SUV (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *