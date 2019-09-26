‘Sit Down And Enjoy Sharing’ – Huddah Monroe Tells Women Hoarding Their Rich Boyfriends

Former Big Brother housemate Huddah Monroe has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice for women with rich boyfriends.

According to her, women dating wealthy men need to understand that they will have to share their men as it is not possible that they will be the only ones enjoying him.

In her words: “If your man is wealthy believe me I know him. Stop stressing yourselves checking my page religiously. There’s no wealthy man for one woman! Sit down and enjoy sharing! He’s ours!”4