Skales, Harmonize Share Love In New Single, ‘Oyoyo’ (Video)

Afro Music is no stranger to international collaborations. Collaborations that are quick to spread the message of love within the continent.

Skales is no stranger to working with international acts as he joins Tanzanian singer Harmonize in this heavy rotation bop. The duo has worked enough times in the last few months to be tagged as close collaborators.

Last year, we saw the duo in “Fire Waist”, and both singers have been on the same song three times, with “Oyoyo” being the fourth time in the last eighteen months.

The new single is split between their commendation for a muse’s physique and their intention to serve dancefloors all the way from Lagos to Dar es Salaam. Besides flaunting their continued chemistry, the accompanying music video entertains a collage of dancers performing energetic moves, to show just how proficient the song would be a heavy rotation in dance clubs.

Watch The Video Here: