Slay Queen Runs Mad After Alighting From G-Wagon Benz In Anambra (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
The slay queen after allegedly alighting from the benz
The slay queen after allegedly alighting from the Benz

A video is currently making the rounds on social media showing a mad young lady who was reportedly said to have gone insane seconds after alighting from a Mercedez Benz G-wagon at Millennium Plaza around Roselife bar in Anambra State’s capital, Awka.

According to report, the man whom she was last seen with was the same she hung out with on Monday afternoon, before dropping her off.

The man was said to have zoomed off immediately he dropped her.

Watch the video below:

 

