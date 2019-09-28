Social Media Agog As Jaruma Promises Tacha Whooping N50m

jaruma empire
Jaruma empire

Jaruma Empire, one of the strongest supporters of disqualified Big Brother Nigeria, ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ housemate, Tacha has promised to give her N50 million.

The announcement has stirred a storm on social media as fans and critics of the disqualified housemate have one or two things to say about the promised gift.

Read Also: Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa, But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification: Reno Omokri

However, some of the reactions on Twitter are hilarious, we couldn’t help but share.

Take a look below

 

