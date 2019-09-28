Social Media Agog As Jaruma Promises Tacha Whooping N50m

Jaruma Empire, one of the strongest supporters of disqualified Big Brother Nigeria, ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ housemate, Tacha has promised to give her N50 million.

The announcement has stirred a storm on social media as fans and critics of the disqualified housemate have one or two things to say about the promised gift.

However, some of the reactions on Twitter are hilarious, we couldn’t help but share.

Take a look below

I haven’t changed my Avi for years and e go don Dey smell, but Jaruma will not see that one and give me 50m ohh😭💔 — valking♔ (@_valkiing) September 28, 2019

If Jaruma actually Dash Tacha 50m, she should be investigated!!! Davido or Dangote sef no go dash person 50M! See the way you people are calling 50m like say na 50k. — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) September 28, 2019

so jaruma gave tacha 50m, is she the only one smelling in this country???#corruption pic.twitter.com/DuOEq9p6P9 — Fegiblitz #bbnaija (@BlitzFega) September 28, 2019

Jaruma wants to give Tacha 50m. I hope Tacha knows I have been supporting her since Day 1. 😐 make she drop for boys — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) September 28, 2019