Social Media Erupts As Lady Twerks On Her Husband’s Face(VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Instagram twerker, Jane Mena and her husband

Popular Instagram twerker, Jade Mena, is currently trending on social media after a video wherein she was spotted twerking up a storm on her husband’s face surfaced on the Internet

The controversial figure and her husband had their traditional wedding two weeks ago in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

Reacting to the video is Don Flex, Tunde Ednut, Broda Shagi, among others.

Tunde Ednut, in his own reaction, thinks the duo would love sex a great deal.  What do you think???

Watch the video below:

Reactions:

