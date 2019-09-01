Sokoto Declares Monday Public Holiday

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State has declared Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 as public holiday to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Malam Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday.

According to the statement, “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithful to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had also reported that Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, as first day of Muharamm, the first Islamic lunar month 1441.

The Islamic calendar is counted after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina.

Governor Tambuwal, therefore, urged Muslims in the state to use the opportunity to pray for the peace and progress of Sokoto and Nigeria.