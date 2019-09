Over the weekend, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale went on a treat with her three daughters; a set of twins and her baby, Mimi.

She shared photos from the treat with the caption “Moments with my babies are the ones I cherish the most.”

Also Read: Sola Sobowale Spotted Buying Beans And Bread At A Street Canteen

The twin sisters, Kehinde and Taiwo Sobowale, are based in the UK with their dad.

See pictures below: