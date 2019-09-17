South African Govt Denies Air Peace Landing Right

The South African authority is said to have denied Air Peace landing right at the Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

This has led to a disruption in the evacuation of Nigerians from that country following the ongoing xenophobic attacks on African migrants.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, reportedly confirmed the news that efforts by the airline to get a permit from the South African authority failed, adding that it could not take off at 1 pm as planned because of the refusal of the landing permit.

He said: “We did not take off by 1 am as scheduled because South African authorities are yet to give us landing permit. We are hopeful that they will give us the permit.

Read Also: Xenophobia: South African President Apologises To Nigerians Over Attacks (Video)

”Our crew waited till 3:00 am but when the permit did not come, they went back to the hotel. Once we get the permit we will set off to South Africa.

We don’t want to speculate but we are hopeful they will give the permit.”