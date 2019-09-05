South Africa High Commission In Nigeria Shuts Down Offices

The South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate, according to reports.

This may be as a result of fear that angry youths in the country may attack the commission due of the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

This was confirmed by the acting High Commissioner, Amb. Bobby Moroe, saying that he had directed the Mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves.

Moroe stated, “I directed that the Mission should be closed until the situation improves. We heard that South Africans were being pulled out of vehicles and attacked. We feel unsafe and that is why I directed that the mission should close down until further notice.”