South Africa High Commission In Nigeria Shuts Down Offices

by Valerie Oke

 

Rhamaphosa, Buhari
Presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and President Muhammadu Buhari

The South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate, according to reports.

This may be as a result of fear that angry youths in the country may attack the commission due of the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

This was confirmed by the acting High Commissioner, Amb. Bobby Moroe, saying that he had directed the Mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves.

Read Also: Xenophobic Attacks: Air Peace To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa For Free

Moroe stated, “I directed that the Mission should be closed until the situation improves. We heard that South Africans were being pulled out of vehicles and attacked. We feel unsafe and that is why I directed that the mission should close down until further notice.”

Tags from the story
south Africa, South Africa High Commission to Nigeria, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

NDLEA seize cannabis worth over N70m

Top 7 Nigeria Politicians With integrity in Nigeria, Buhari Tops The List

I owe you no apologies, IG tells Senate

Village Headmaster Creator Dies at 77

Nigerian Soldier At The Battlefield Professes Love For Wife With Bullets

[Photos]: Toyin Lawani Puts Her Banging Body On Dis[play In See Through Outfit

“I Need A Man With Money” – Toyin Lawani Hints Going Back To Her Ex

Popular genius scientist Stephen Hawking Is Dead

12 persons arrested for armed robbery in Ondo State

Court annuls Ondo state 2016 April local government elections after one year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *