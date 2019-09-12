“South Africa, You Will Pay” — Fani Kayode Says As S/Africa Frustrates Evacuation Of Nigerians

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened that South Africa will pay for the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigerians were prevented from traveling out of South Africa on Wednesday as some of them were attacked.

Reacting to this, the former minister pointed out that South Africa will pay for the violence against Nigerians and the refusal to let them return home.

