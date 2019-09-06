South African Lady Blasts Their Men; Praises Nigerian Men (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Xenophobic attack
Xenophobic attack

Different strokes for different folks they say.

While South Africans are finding it hard to find something good about Nigerians living in South Africa and have been attacking them as well, a South African lady has come out to share some attributes possessed by Nigerian men that by their South African counterparts lack.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Jim Ovia Withdraws From WEF In South Africa

Speaking in a live video, the South African lady showered praises on Nigerian men for always willing to take care of women and their kids from other men. Something she said their men can not do.

Watch the video below:

