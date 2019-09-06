South African Men Are Mumu, Nigerians Represent Africa, Says Harrysong

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has described South African men as lazy people following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
In the heat of xenophobic attacks, singer Harrysong stated that South African men are mumu.
He made this known on social media where he shared a picture showing him getting interviewed by a South African lady.
According to him, Nigerians have love for South Africans, but the men are mumu, meaning they are dunce.
She’s a South African 😀😀😜 obviously… she was interviewing me, I no even Dey hear Wetin she dey talk sef 🥜 cus I Dey look down 😜,, we love them, because we be naija, and na we be the true definition of AFRICA, as a people,not as a country,, but na their men Nai mumu ,Choi , but their men mumu sha ,,, but no shaking,let’s move on. 👋 NAIJA 🇳🇬 GIANT OF AFRICA || abeg put account details for giveaways 10pm today jare || just tell me why you love naija …. and Wetin Dey vex you about this our naija. 🇳🇬#september30th #kingmakerconcertbayelsa 💯