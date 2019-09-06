South African Men Are Mumu, Nigerians Represent Africa, Says Harrysong

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has described South African men as lazy people following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In the heat of xenophobic attacks, singer Harrysong stated that South African men are mumu.

Also Read: Why Our People Are Attacking Nigerians — South Africa Foreign Minister, Pandor

He made this known on social media where he shared a picture showing him getting interviewed by a South African lady.

According to him, Nigerians have love for South Africans, but the men are mumu, meaning they are dunce.