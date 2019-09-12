South African Officials Will Pay Dearly For Preventing Evacuation Of Nigerians: Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Fani-Kayode
Femi-Fani-Kayode

Reports making the rounds have it that South African officials have refused to allow Nigerians who are ready for evacuation to leave their country.

Confirming the reports via a tweet, Fani Kayode said that the South Africans would pay dearly for this act.

His words:

South African officials refused to allow many Nigerians to be evacuated back home to Nigeria today. First, you kill our compatriots and when we send planes to pick them up and bring them back home to their loved ones you refuse to let them go! South Africa, you will pay

See what he tweeted below:

