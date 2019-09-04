South African President Ramaphosa Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks On Foreign Nationals

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the recent Xenophobic attack on foreign nationals in his country, saying security forces are on high alert.

According to Ramaphosa, “our security forces are on high alert. Whilst in no way, can we take away the sense of deep loss and unbearable pain you experience, as a country, we commit ourselves to continue to work tirelessly to building the kind of South Africa, where indeed women and children will be safe.”

He went on to say; “I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them.

“The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way. There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.

“We express our deep pain, support, solidarity and love to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who have lost their lives in the last month (Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Nolunde Vumsindo, Meghan Cremer, Jesse Hess to mention but a few).”