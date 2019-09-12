South African Returnees To Receive N40,000 Airtime, 9GB Data For 2 Months – Abike Dabiri-Erewa

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has promised that the Nigerians returning from South Africa will receive sim cards with airtime worth N40,000 and 9GB of valid data for two months.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Mrs Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement through Gabriel Odu for Media Unit of the Commission, when she received the first batch of 187 Nigerians on-board an Air Peace Flight at the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Igbos Hail Air Peace Chairman For Airlifting Nigerians From South Africa

She also stated that returnees will receive transport stipend to convey them to their various destinations, as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in small trade and businesses.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa added that a program of reintegration will be put in place subsequently.

