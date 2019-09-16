South Africans Are Not Xenophobic, They Are Hungry – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has said that South Africans are not xenophobic but that they are starved of economic gain.

Speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s spring graduation, Mogoeng said there was a link to economic strife and xenophobia.

“South Africans are not xenophobic. If I was xenophobic, I would be attacking the vice-chancellor (a foreign national) now.”

“We must ask, why is it that the large-scale attack of that nature is happening again in 2019. We tend to prefer naming and labelling things. In 2008, we had an economic meltdown all over the world. People were hungry and retrenched on a massive scale.”

“So, just like Archbishop [Emeritus Desmond], Tutu warned the Pretoria Afrikaner chamber of business some 13 years ago, truly desperate people resort to desperate measures.”

“Every crime must be punished and be punished thoroughly because it projects SA in a very bad light and gives a perception that the African continent of people are incapable of dealing with their problems properly.”

Read Also: Xenophobia: South African President Tenders Apology At Mugabe’s Funeral

“They have jobs, food to eat and opportunities. There may well be xenophobic elements but it is not where the problem ends. If you think teaching people to love one another, that will be the end of it, you are joking.”

“Let’s go deep into our problems. Why is a continent so rich in minerals, water and fertile soil, yet we are counted among the beggars? It is nonsensical.”