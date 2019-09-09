South Africans Are Unadulterated Witches: Daddy Freeze

Popular, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has decided to join the long list of Nigerian celebrities who have announced their decision to boycott South Africa.

A lot of Nigerian celebrities such as Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Vector, and 2baba, have announced their decisions to boycott following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Also Read: SARS Should Arrest Christians Praying For Their Enemies To Die: Daddy Freeze

Following the trend, the controversial OAP has announced that he won’t be setting foot again in South Africa as he described them as ingrates for killing Nigerians despite everything Nigeria has done for the Southern Africa nation.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2K5rzxhpzA/?igshid=3zevvsojsrg8