South Africans Beat Up Policeman For Disrupting Them From Harming Foreigners (VIDEO)

Following the renewed xenophobic attack on foreigners living in South Africa, another disturbing video has popped up on the internet.

The now-viral video shows South Africans beating up a policeman.

The irrate mob collected the officer’s service pistol for resisting them from attacking foreign nationals.

The federal government announced that no fewer than 400 Nigerians are currently ready for evacuation from South Africa as a result of the clash.

Watch the video below: