South Africans Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness Over Xenophobic Attacks (Video)

A video is currently trending on social media showing the moment some South Africa nationals take to the street to demonstrate peacefull, ask for forgiveness from Nigerians and other foreigners following the xenophobic attack.

Evacuation of Nigerians away from South Africa has begun with the first batch leaving on Wednesday and the other batch left on Saturday.

The chairman of the National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, was on hand to receive them at the Nigerian airport after the were exacuated.

The Federal government of Nigeria has also announced plans to assist them ion resettling in the country.

Watch the video below: