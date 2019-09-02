South Africans Blame Nigerians As Pantless Dancer Goes Wild At Filling Station (Video)

by Amaka

South Africans have put the blame on Nigerians for being the reason controversial pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, parked her car at a filling station to twerk with her friend.

Zodwa Wabantu and her friend
Pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu and her friend

Reacting to the video, Truth Teller 3 tweeted:

“Black women don’t respect their bodies but they expect men to respect them, that’s why Nigerians come here and prostitute them.”

Another South African, John Serebe reacted with the words:

“Why don’t we blem every thing on Nigerians and we get over it.”

Read Also:  Frodd Breaks Down In Tears As Esther Leaves BBNaija House (Video)

See the video and more reactions below:

 

Tags from the story
filling station, Nigerians, South Africans, Zodwa Wabantu
