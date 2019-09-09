South Africans Order Foreign Nationals To Leave Their Country

by Temitope Alabi
Xenophobia
Xenophobia attackers

It seems like another round of violence is building up in the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, as armed protesters have been recorded while out asking that all foreigners leave their country immediately.

Sowetan Live, reports that the protesters, who carried weapons such as knobkerries, are reportedly residents of hostels in eastern Johannesburg, marched on Sunday along Jules Street in the area.

The newspaper also revealed that Siphiwe Mhlongo, chairman of hostel headmen (izinduna) in Gauteng, said people in the country are angry that their jobs are being taken by foreign nationals.

“Everyone who is in South Africa has that feeling that foreign nationals must go back home. But we don’t say foreign nationals must be beaten up; we are leaders,” he said.

Watch a video of the protesters below.

 

