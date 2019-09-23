South Africa’s National Team Women Whoop Seychelles 28-0

South Africa’s U-17 women’s team set a record for an international match in African football with a staggering 28-0 win over Seychelles in their opening game at the Cosafa Championship in Mauritius on Saturday.

It easily beats the highest winning margin in an international game on the continent, set just two months ago, when South Africa’s senior women’s team walloped Comoros 17-0 in the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth.

11 different players scored for South Africa’s U-17s with two of them grabbing double hat-tricks.

Oyisa Marhasi notched six goals in the first half, and was then promptly taken off by coach Simphiwe Dludlu.

Tiffany Kortjie, one of two changes that South Africa made at the break, netted within two minutes of coming on and went on to score six of her own inside 30 minutes at an average of one goal every five minutes.

Captain Jessica Wade was the first to get to a hat-trick, doing so inside the opening 18 minutes and Nabeelah Grant and Sonika Mzingeli also got a trio of goals.

Seychelles were playing their inaugural game at under-17 level and entering the southern African championship for the first time.

(BBC)